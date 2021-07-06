Madison hospitals offering COVID-19 vaccination in more ways

SSM Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine to hospitalized patients and continuing mobile vaccination clinics, while UnityPoint Health-Meriter is providing the shots at primary care clinics and the Madison Mallards game on Wednesday, the health care organizations said Tuesday.

The moves come after the mass vaccination site at Alliant Energy Center closed June 26. Public Health Madison and Dane County, which also has been organizing mobile clinics, has vaccine available at its South Madison and East Washington offices.