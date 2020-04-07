Madison hospitals now accepting homemade masks

But the CDC late last week recommended that all Americans wear cloth masks while in public settings like grocery stores, so "we feel now is the best time to accept these kind donations from the community," Adams said.

Last month, after UW Health's volunteer services department sent an email seeking sewists to help make cloth face masks, Madison-area sewing groups got busy. But UW Health later said it was working with manufacturers to produce commercial masks and instead urged people to donate unused equipment, give blood or volunteer time with the United Way.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter said at the time it didn't have a clinical need for hand-sewn masks but may use them in other areas or in the community. The organization posted instructions on its website, which remain.

On Tuesday, UW Health spokeswoman Emily Kumlien said UW Health is now working with Meriter to collect homemade masks.

Meriter spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse said Meriter doesn't plan to use the homemade masks for clinical staff. "We are confident in our current supply and conservation methods regarding PPE," she said. "However, we can use them among staff who don’t provide direct patient care."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.