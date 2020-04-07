Madison hospitals now accepting homemade masks

Two weeks after Madison hospitals largely discouraged donations of homemade masks, they're accepting them, but not for use by health care workers.
Meanwhile, the hospitals said Tuesday they're continuing to postpone non-urgent procedures, at least through April 24, to maintain capacity for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients.
SSM Health said two weeks ago it wasn't accepting homemade masks as protection against COVID-19. On Tuesday, the organization, which includes St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, said it was starting to collect them for use outside of clinical areas.
"Some uses that are being considered include providing the cloth masks to patients when they are discharged from the hospital, to patient families for use outside of the hospital and for the families of our staff members to wear at home or in the community to help reduce the spread of COVID-19," SSM Health spokeswoman Lisa Adams said.
Despite conflicting signals, volunteers stitch cloth masks to ease medical supply shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic
Homemade masks are not considered personal protective protective equipment, or PPE, appropriate for direct patient care, Adams said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they can be a "last resort" for health care workers.
But the CDC late last week recommended that all Americans wear cloth masks while in public settings like grocery stores, so "we feel now is the best time to accept these kind donations from the community," Adams said.
Last month, after UW Health's volunteer services department sent an email seeking sewists to help make cloth face masks, Madison-area sewing groups got busy. But UW Health later said it was working with manufacturers to produce commercial masks and instead urged people to donate unused equipment, give blood or volunteer time with the United Way.
UnityPoint Health-Meriter said at the time it didn't have a clinical need for hand-sewn masks but may use them in other areas or in the community. The organization posted instructions on its website, which remain.
On Tuesday, UW Health spokeswoman Emily Kumlien said UW Health is now working with Meriter to collect homemade masks.
Meriter spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse said Meriter doesn't plan to use the homemade masks for clinical staff. "We are confident in our current supply and conservation methods regarding PPE," she said. "However, we can use them among staff who don’t provide direct patient care."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.