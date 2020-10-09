Madison hospitals may limit elective surgeries, procedures amid record COVID-19 hospitalizations

The hospitals said they have been preparing for the possibility of a surge in COVID-19 cases for six months and have protocols in place that ensure any changes should be limited in scope.

“While we’re confident in our ability to care for an increasing number of patients, we continue to ask our community to support us by wearing a mask, physically distancing and washing their hands,” the hospitals said.

Wisconsin on Thursday reported a record 3,132 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, surpassing 3,000 daily cases for the first time amid a weeks-long surge in cases and hospitalizations.

The state also had a record 907 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with a record 228 of them in intensive care.

The situation led Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday to announce plans to open an overflow facility for COVID-19 patients next week at State Fair Park in West Allis, to help treat a continuing surge of patients requiring medical care.