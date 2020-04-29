Madison hospitals ask for more donated homemade masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Madison hospitals, which started accepting donations of homemade masks early this month after largely discouraging them last month, are now asking for more.

"As the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve, area hospitals are still in need of supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) for non-direct caregivers and support staff, especially masks," the hospitals said Wednesday in a statement.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Supply of protective equipment for direct caregivers is improving, but masks are needed for non-clinical personnel, visitors and patients, the hospitals said. The need has grown in light of new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines encouraging the use of facemasks by everyone in healthcare facilities.