Madison hospitals ask for more donated homemade masks amid COVID-19 pandemic
From the The pandemic hits home: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak series
Madison VA Hospital

Madison's Veterans Hospital

 Aaron Holbrook

Madison hospitals, which started accepting donations of homemade masks early this month after largely discouraging them last month, are now asking for more.

“As the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve, area hospitals are still in need of supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) for non-direct caregivers and support staff, especially masks,” the hospitals said Wednesday in a statement.

Supply of protective equipment for direct caregivers is improving, but masks are needed for non-clinical personnel, visitors and patients, the hospitals said. The need has grown in light of new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines encouraging the use of face masks by everyone in health care facilities.

For more information on donating masks and other supplies, go to:

UnityPoint Health-Meriter: www.unitypoint.org/madison/covidhelp

  • SSM Health:

www.ssmhealth.com/donate

  • UW Health:

coronavirus.uwhealth.org/how-you-can-help

  • Madison Veterans Hospital:

www.madison.va.gov/giving

