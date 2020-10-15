Madison hospitals adopt policies on patient discriminatory behavior

Madison hospitals are adopting policies against discriminatory behavior by patients and visitors against providers and staff after what some say has been an increase in such incidents in recent years.

SSM Health, which own's St. Mary's Hospital, approved a policy in June, saying it won't honor patient requests for alternate caregivers that are rooted in bigotry. UW Health passed a similar policy in July, and UnityPoint Health — Meriter is in the process of adopting such a policy. The hospitals announced the effort Thursday.

“A general statement of trying to pick and choose providers and caregivers based on overt discrimination, we will no longer accept," said Damond Boatwright, regional president for SSM Health.

The problem predates COVID-19 but has continued through the pandemic, when health care workers are putting their lives at risk to care for others, Boatwright said.

"We want to step up to our health care workers and say we want to remove, minimize ... these barriers that may be adding extra stress to an already stressful situation," he said.