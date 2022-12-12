Madison health systems: Stay home or use online visits for colds, flu unless otherwise ill

With a surge of patients at emergency rooms and urgent care clinics, Madison-area health care organizations are urging people with mild to moderate illness who are otherwise in good health to manage symptoms at home or consult with providers online.

Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health—Meriter and UW Health said in a statement Monday that wait times at ERs and urgent cares can be long because people with the most serious symptoms must be seen first.

Wisconsin and other states have seen an early uptick in flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, this year, along with continuing spread of COVID-19.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 at home do not need to receive another test from their provider, the health care organizations said. Treatments for mild to moderate respiratory illness, including RSV and influenza, are the same: rest, drink plenty of fluids and use supportive care at home.

For patients with questions about their symptoms, virtual visits are recommended. More information is available online, for Access, GHC, SSM Health, Meriter and UW Health.

Health officials recommend flu shots for anyone 6 months and older and COVID-19 shots and boosters for those who are eligible. Experts recommend staying home when sick, washing hands or using hand sanitizer, wearing masks when in public and covering coughs and sneezes.