Madison health director endures during COVID-19, despite 'no off-switch'

Emails have called her and her staff “Nazis” and “evil.” A tweet said they should “watch your backs.” Protesters gathered outside her home. Her sons, ages 8 and 14, wonder why she can’t spend much time with them.

Janel Heinrich’s life as director of Public Heath Madison and Dane County has not been easy during the COVID-19 pandemic. But while the job has been demanding in ways she never imagined when she started it eight years ago, Heinrich is showing no signs of joining other health officers in Wisconsin and around the country who have resigned or been fired.

“There’s no off-switch ... We are more public than we have ever been. We have had to make decisions that impact everyone in ways we’ve never had to before,” said Heinrich, 44. But, “what keeps me going is I love this community. I’m committed to the work, to the health of the community.”

Of the nine local public health orders issued since Dane County confirmed the state’s first case of COVID-19 on Feb. 5, the most difficult one came Aug. 21, when the department required schools to start grades 3-12 online, Heinrich said.