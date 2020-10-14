Bluetree and Nordic, Madison-based Epic Systems consultants, expand services, reach

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bluetree projected about $55 million in revenue in 2018. Hill said the company wouldn't release the final 2018 figure or provide its 2019 revenue figure.

Nordic Consulting, founded in 2010, recently purchased Netherlands-based Tasman Global, expanding its reach to Europe and Asia.

It is Nordic’s third acquisition in recent years. The company bought Toronto, Ontario-based Healthtech in 2019 and the Claro Group, a business consultant firm with offices in cities that include Chicago and Austin, Texas, in 2018.

“With this (Tasman) acquisition, we are executing our strategy of continued global growth and diversification,” Nordic CEO Jim Costanzo said in a statement. “The addition of Tasman’s world-class health IT expertise enables us to expand our reach and provide solutions for the challenges healthcare organizations are experiencing in Europe and Asia.”

Nordic provides consulting services for customers of Epic and some of its top competitors, including Cerner and MEDITECH. The company has grown to serve other needs, such as staffing and managed services, “partnering with clients from strategy through to the technical and operational execution,” said Dr. Craig Joseph, Nordic’s chief medical officer.