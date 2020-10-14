Bluetree and Nordic, Madison-based Epic Systems consultants, expand services, reach

Two Madison-based companies that consult for health care organizations that use electronic medical records by Verona-based Epic Systems Corp. recently have been involved in mergers.
Bluetree, an Epic spinoff started in 2012, is now part of Tegria, a newly formed company in Seattle. Tegria, which includes eight other companies, has support from a Providence, a health care system based near Seattle.
Providence acquired Bluetree last year, and Tegria owns or has a majority stake in each of its nine companies, which will continue to operate independently, Bluetree spokeswoman Ryan Hill said.
Tegria will initially focus on health care consulting and technology services, revenue cycle management solutions and software technology and platforms, the company said in a statement.
“Providence is truly a technology leader among health systems and I’ve seen first-hand in my 14 months working with them how committed they are to elevating and modernizing healthcare,” Bluetree CEO Jeremy Schwach said a statement.
Bluetree, based in the Sauk Trails Plaza II building at 1255 Fourier Dr. on Madison’s Far West Side, has nearly 400 employees, 74 of them in Madison. The others are spread out among 37 states, Hill said.
Bluetree projected about $55 million in revenue in 2018. Hill said the company wouldn't release the final 2018 figure or provide its 2019 revenue figure.
Nordic Consulting, founded in 2010, recently purchased Netherlands-based Tasman Global, expanding its reach to Europe and Asia.
It is Nordic’s third acquisition in recent years. The company bought Toronto, Ontario-based Healthtech in 2019 and the Claro Group, a business consultant firm with offices in cities that include Chicago and Austin, Texas, in 2018.
“With this (Tasman) acquisition, we are executing our strategy of continued global growth and diversification,” Nordic CEO Jim Costanzo said in a statement. “The addition of Tasman’s world-class health IT expertise enables us to expand our reach and provide solutions for the challenges healthcare organizations are experiencing in Europe and Asia.”
Nordic provides consulting services for customers of Epic and some of its top competitors, including Cerner and MEDITECH. The company has grown to serve other needs, such as staffing and managed services, “partnering with clients from strategy through to the technical and operational execution,” said Dr. Craig Joseph, Nordic’s chief medical officer.
The company, at 2601 W Beltline Highway, has more than 1,000 employees, 150 of them in the Madison area. Nordic's revenue last year was $224 million.
Epic, started in 1979, has more than 10,000 employees and had $3.2 billion in revenue last year. It provides electronic medical records to nearly a third of U.S. hospitals, including many large ones. More than two-thirds of Americans have some type of Epic record.
