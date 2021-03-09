Madison doctor pays $110,000 over allegations of improper opioid prescriptions

A Madison doctor who worked at Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin has agreed to pay $110,000 to settle federal civil allegations that he wrote prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances with no legitimate medical purpose.

Dr. David E. Eckerle, who according to an online directory worked at Group Health’s Capitol Clinic, settled the case alleging he violated the Controlled Substances Act, according to a statement Tuesday by acting U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.

Eckerle started at Group Health in 1994, did not treat patients during the federal investigation and is no longer an employee, spokesman Al Wearing said. Group Health “fully cooperated with the inquiry and takes opioid prescribing very seriously and has protocols in place to ensure safe prescribing,” Wearing said.

According to the settlement agreement, the government alleged that between May 2016 and January 2020, Eckerle wrote prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances that had no legitimate medical purpose and were not issued in the usual course of professional practice.

