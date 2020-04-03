Madison doctor couple on front lines of COVID-19 embracing 'air hugs'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As more COVID-19 patients ended up in UnityPoint Health-Meriter’s intensive care unit last week, most hooked up to ventilators to help them breathe, Dr. Matt Nolan noticed something different from his regular critical care patients.

Many of those infected with the new coronavirus were not elderly. They didn’t have chronic diseases. Before the virus left them clinging to life, they were healthy.

“It’s a little scary as a young, otherwise healthy person myself, thinking about that for me and my family,” said Nolan, 35.

At home in Madison, he started sleeping in the basement to protect his three children, ages 6, 3 and 1. His wife, Dr. Maggie Nolan, 37, wonders if he will need to move out to his own apartment as his potential exposure to the virus increases.

“It seems inevitable,” she said.

Matt Nolan misses the comfort of close contact with his family. “We’re giving each other air hugs now,” he said.