Madison diocese not joining Green Bay diocese in lifting mass obligation again

The Diocese of Madison does not plan to reinstate a dispensation from the obligation to attend mass due to increased COVID-19 activity in Wisconsin, as the Diocese of Green Bay did this week.

"As of right now, we are not inclined to reinstate a diocesan-wide dispensation, rather we are reminding everyone of the normal conditions under which dispensations are liberally available under canon law," Diocese of Madison spokesman Brent King said Wednesday in an email. "This includes being dispensed by a local pastor. We trust the discernment and good sense of people to make prudent decisions about attending Mass."

Bishop David Ricken of the Diocese of Green Bay on Monday said Catholics could stay home or watch Mass online again because of a COVID-19 surge in the 16 counties that make up the diocese.

COVID-19 cases have increased in recent weeks around Wisconsin. Brown County and other parts of the Green Bay diocese have had some of the highest rates, with Brown County's most recent rate of confirmed coronavirus cases 2.5 times higher than Dane County's, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.