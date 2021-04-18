Madison company trying to develop gene therapy for type 1 diabetes

“We have to find something that is simple, that doesn’t cost a lot, which doesn’t need a big operation,” Sollinger said. “If we just get a little bit better (glucose) control with a simple injection, if we just make life a little bit easier (for diabetics), we are doing good.”

More than 30 million Americans have diabetes. About 1.25 million have type 1 diabetes, in which the body stops producing insulin, and must take insulin to survive. The rest have type 2 diabetes, in which they can’t use insulin properly. Some need to take insulin to stave off complications such as kidney disease, nerve damage and vision loss.

Insulin, released by the pancreas, helps turn glucose, or blood sugar, into energy and store glucose in cells.

Endsulin’s experimental gene therapy involves a string of DNA that includes insulin and a “glucose inducible response element,” or GIRE, patented by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. The DNA is packaged in and delivered by the adeno-associated virus AAV8, which is not known to cause disease, to the liver where it is designed to trigger cells to produce insulin.