Madison companies still pursuing COVID-19 vaccines, saying more options needed

But, “it wasn’t as straightforward because we were dealing with two diseases,” Radspinner said this week. “It took a little longer than we expected (in the lab) to try to make sure we had the right construct.”

The company is no longer trying to develop a front-line vaccine to help stop the pandemic, he said. It is focusing on seasonal use, as experts say it’s likely the coronavirus will persist with possible upticks in transmission, perhaps during winter like the flu.

FluGen researchers are studying several vaccine constructs in cells, with tests in mice and hamsters planned next, Radspinner said. If results are positive, the company could apply this summer to do human trials, which might start as early as late this year, he said.