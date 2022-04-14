Madison clinics using Epic Systems tool to steer pregnant Black women to resources

In an effort to reduce infant mortality and improve maternal health among Black families, Madison clinics are using a new Epic Systems medical records tool to identify nonmedical needs of pregnant women — such as housing, child care and transportation — and track referrals to nonprofit groups.

The launch of ConnectRx Wisconsin, a care coordination tool by Verona-based Epic under development for at least two years, was announced Thursday by the Dane County Health Council and the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness.

“ConnectRx Wisconsin is a critical milestone in the ongoing work we are doing to advance the health and well-being of Black women, birthing people, babies, and families in Dane County,” Lisa Peyton-Caire, CEO and president of the foundation, said in a statement.

“We as health systems have a responsibility to address racial inequity with systemic change,” said Dr. Ken Loving, CEO of Access Community Health Centers, which is using the tool. So are Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter and UW Health.

The providers, along with Public Health Madison and Dane County, United Way of Dane County and the Black Maternal and Child Health Alliance, make up the health council.

In a 2019 report, the groups said stressed families, economic struggles and institutional racism are key reasons Black babies in the county are twice as likely as white babies to be born with low birth weight, which can be a factor in infant mortality. Subsequent efforts have included training more Black doulas, or birth coaches, to assist pregnant women before, during and after delivery.

Black babies have long had a considerably higher infant mortality rate in the county than other groups, though the rate has increased in recent years among Hispanic babies. In 2018-2020, the rate was 11.3 deaths per 1,000 births for Hispanics, 10.8 for Blacks, four for whites and 1.4 for Asians.

Eventually, ConnectRx will be used for Latinas and other pregnant women, Peyton-Caire has said.

Through the tool, a culturally inclusive workforce including doulas, community health workers and community health promoters will work directly with patients, the groups said Thursday. UW Health is serving as the ConnectRx host site, which includes employing the community health workers and providing Epic care coordination tools to health system and community partners.

A secure referral system supported by Epic connects a patient’s electronic health records to United Way's 211 community resources for referrals.

Through the council and foundation, ConnectRx has secured $6 million to support the effort, officials said.

