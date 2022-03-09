Madison cancer research company seeks to improve treatment

A cancer research company on Madison’s Far West Side, started in “stealth mode” two years ago and led by a former executive at Exact Sciences, is announcing initial results of its live tumor imaging technology that aims to help doctors better select cancer treatments for patients.

That could give doctors more information for choosing treatments than the genomic profiles of tumor samples or “liquid biopsies” of blood increasingly used to diagnose and better treat cancer today, especially in selecting new immunotherapies, Arora said. Exact Sciences and Fitchburg-based Promega are among companies developing such genomic tests and liquid biopsies.

“Current diagnostic methods don’t do a really good job of guiding immunotherapy,” Arora said. Doctors “are still in a position of having to put someone on a therapy blind.”

Unlike traditional, two-dimensional “tumor typing” of dead tumor slices on slides under a microscope, Elephas’ 3D multiphoton technology has the potential to analyze live tumor biopsies in their native structure shortly after being removed from patients, Arora said. Evaluating living tumor interactions with surrounding T cells and responses to treatments could help doctors decide which drug is best before a patient starts taking it, he said.

“When you aggregate this wealth of data together, you get a signature, you get information that you can’t get any other way,” Arora said.

On Tuesday, in the company’s first public release of information, Elephas said three of its research abstracts have been selected for presentation in April at an American Association for Cancer Research conference in New Orleans.

One of the studies highlights readouts of live tumor fragments responding to two widely-used immunotherapies. Another shows the ability to distinguish between live and dead cells, and tumor and normal cells. The third study demonstrates that “nanobodies” can be tagged to T cells to tract their movement.

Larger studies involving more patient tumor samples are expected to begin this spring. Much of Eliceiri’s work has involved breast cancer, but Arora said the technology is expected to apply to a broad range of solid tumors.

Arora, who started Elephas quietly in 2020, was chief operating officer at Madison-based Exact Sciences until 2018. At Exact Sciences, he oversaw the development of Cologuard, the stool-based colon cancer screening test that has spurred the company’s rapid growth to about 6,500 employees, including some 3,500 in the Madison area.

“There would be no Cologuard today without Maneesh,” Exact Sciences CEO Kevin Conroy said in 2018 when Arora departed the company to pursue other ventures.

Conroy and Arora worked together in Madison at Third Wave Technologies, which developed cervical cancer tests, before it was sold in 2008 to Hologic, based near Boston. In 2009, they moved then-fledgling Exact Sciences from the Boston area to Madison, with Arora working as chief financial officer before becoming COO in 2012.

Elephas, which has nearly 70 employees, is hiring more people. It plans to nearly triple its footprint in Madison this summer, keeping lab space at 918 Deming Way and adding lab and office space with a seven-year lease at 1302 Deming Way.

With nearly $8 million in initial investments by Arora and others, the company raised $20 million in series A funding last year. Northpond Ventures led the round with participation from Sands Capital and WARF Ventures.

In September 2019, Arora became CEO of Farcast, formerly known as Mitra Biotech, a cancer diagnostics company in the Boston area. He said he realized after six months the technology “was not reproducible” and he “learned a lot in that failure."

After becoming familiar with Eliceiri’s research, he launched Elephas. Watching his father and two friends struggle with cancer treatments influenced his desire to improve identification of the best treatments, he said.

As for the company’s name, Arora said he wanted to reflect a world without cancer and searched for animals that don’t get the disease.

“The first one was the naked mole rat. That wasn’t a good name,” he said. “The second was the elephant,” so he went with Elephas, for the genus of the Indian elephant.

