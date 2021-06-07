Madison-based Navitus, with Costco as part owner, expands its drug benefit business

Navitus administrators had concerns about initial versions of the bill but were satisfied with what was passed. “There were very few, if any, business practices we needed to change as a result of the legislation,” said Brent Eberle, senior vice president and chief pharmacy officer.

Costco cachet

What’s driving change at Navitus these days is the partnership with Costco, still taking shape after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed some integrative efforts.

Costco started working with Navitus about seven years ago to provide PBM services to some of its health care clients and two years ago hired Navitus to manage the drug program for its 300,000 employees and dependents.

With consolidation in the industry — CVS bought insurance company Aetna and insurer Cigna bought Express Scripts in recent years — SSM Health sought a minority owner for Navitus and Costco was the right fit, Fields said.