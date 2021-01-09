Madison-area suicides, opioid overdoses, up early in 2020, dip later in year

Bernie Albright, Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative coordinator for the Madison Police Department, said it’s hard to say why opioid overdoses in the city dipped later in the year.

“In my short time in this position, I’ve learned that long-term trends in overdoses seem to be impossible to explain,” Albright said.

The pandemic is far from over. COVID-19 cases and deaths rose in Dane County and Wisconsin late last year, and health officials say prevention measures such as wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and physical distancing will need to continue for months, even as vaccines are being rolled out.

But other factors, such as politics and protests, have also challenged people’s mental health, and it’s hard to link particular causes to trends like suicide, Flanagan said.

“With the enormity of all of the things that were happening last year, I don’t know if it’s even possible to figure it out,” she said.

Journey resumed in-person meetings with many clients in July, with safety measures, after canceling most meetings starting in March, Flanagan said. That may have helped prevent some deaths.

“Being lonely is not good for your mental health," she said. “People need to feel like they’re not alone."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}