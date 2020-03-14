Madison area places of worship suspend in-person services amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Bethel also manages a food pantry that feeds several thousand people each year as well as a daytime respite service for Madison-area homeless people, the Rev. Mike Brown, lead pastor, said.

In an open letter Friday, Madison Catholic Bishop Donald Hying said he was relieving parishioners of the obligation to attend weekly Mass, especially the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

“This is not to say that the faithful are prohibited from attending Mass,” Hying wrote. “However, it is encouraged that everyone takes seriously this dispensation and take liberal advantage of it, keeping in mind also the recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Health to avoid large community gatherings — particularly large intergenerational gatherings — at this time.”

Clergy from Holy Redeemer Catholic and St. Patrick’s Catholic churches will suspend visits to Capitol Lakes, an assisted living community Downtown, to distribute Holy Communion at the request of Capitol Lakes staff but will continue to give Last Rites, Monsignor Kevin Holmes said. The churches will also be suspending in-home visits to parishioners, he said.