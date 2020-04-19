Local midwives seeing surge in requests for home births amid COVID-19 pandemic

Andersson said she’s seen a 60 percent increase, which she called a “more than a full-time practice.” Full-time practice as a home-birth midwife is three or four clients per month, she said, noting that each midwife will cap her practice at the number “that feels safe and doable for her.”

The increase in home births won’t be reflected until one to eight months after the initial contact, depending on the pregnant woman’s gestation, Andersson said, adding that a home birth plan doesn’t always mean the birth will take place at home due to unforeseen circumstances.

A better measure for Andersson is the number of new prenatal clients or requests. She said she’s gone from her usual three per month to five per month. Other midwives in her group have seen greater increases, she said.

At the start of the COVID-19 crisis, around the time Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order went into effect on March 25, Andersson said she and her colleagues were getting four to six home birth requests each day.

“That has lessened now to about one each day, for me — which is still much higher than normal,” she said. “I am now fully booked through December. It would be fair to say that this is the trend for us all.”