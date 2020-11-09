Local leaders call on individuals, state lawmakers for help slowing spread of COVID-19

With COVID-19 infections continuing to rise, Dane County leaders are calling on individuals and state lawmakers to do more to slow the spread before the healthcare system is overwhelmed.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway and Janel Heinrich, director of the city-county public health department, implored residents to avoid family get-togethers, sporting events and celebrations and to stop traveling outside the county to avoid public health restrictions.
“Individual decisions do matter,” Parisi said. “Don’t let your guard down.”
Noting more than 2,000 new cases in the past week, Heinrich said between a quarter and a third of all people infected with the disease had attended some form of gathering, and noted that notes from contact tracers mentioned words like “birthday, football, wedding, church, party. And most recently Halloween.”
“The most consistent thing that we see is social gatherings,” Heinrich said.
At a gathering of 10 people, there is a 32% chance of being exposed to someone with COVID-19, Heinrich said. In a crowd of 50, the chance goes up to 85%.
And Heinrich noted the chance of exposure is even greater outside Dane County.
“This Thanksgiving, tell your family you love them via Zoom,” Parisi said. “Just because someone’s a member of your family or you know them and care about them doesn’t mean that you or them may not have COVID. We really just need people to double down for the next couple of months.”
The state Department of Health Services reported 4,360 new cases Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 271,770 since March. DHS reported 7,065 new cases on Saturday, shattering the previous record of 6,141 set the day before.
The state death count is 2,329 -- roughly one out of every 100 people infected.
As of Sunday, there were 155 COVID-19 patients in Dane County hospitals, including 41 in intensive care. Both numbers were records.
According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, there were just 30 intensive care beds available Monday at the 29 hospitals within the 14-county south central region.
Statewide, only 168 of the 1,469 ICU beds were available.
“COVID-19 is ravaging our communities and overwhelming our hospitals,” Parisi said. “Our ICUs are full. Our health care system is strained.”
Parisi called on state leaders to do what individual city and county governments cannot -- come up with a statewide plan to slow the spread.
“We’re doing everything we can here, but we need some help,” Parisi said. “We need you to act. We need a plan, and we need it now.”
Noting UW Hospital just opened a seventh COVID ward and may have to begin treating patients in waiting rooms, Rhodes-Conway urged residents to take responsibility before the health care system is overwhelmed.
“We are all in this together,” Rhodes-Conway said. “The coronavirus pandemic is not going away. It won’t be solved by an election. It won’t be solved by government alone. It won’t be solved by health care alone. It won’t be solved by traveling to a different county or a different state. And it won’t be solved by blaming any one sector or place or person.”
