Local leaders call on individuals, state lawmakers for help slowing spread of COVID-19

With COVID-19 infections continuing to rise, Dane County leaders are calling on individuals and state lawmakers to do more to slow the spread before the healthcare system is overwhelmed.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway and Janel Heinrich, director of the city-county public health department, implored residents to avoid family get-togethers, sporting events and celebrations and to stop traveling outside the county to avoid public health restrictions.

“Individual decisions do matter,” Parisi said. “Don’t let your guard down.”

Noting more than 2,000 new cases in the past week, Heinrich said between a quarter and a third of all people infected with the disease had attended some form of gathering, and noted that notes from contact tracers mentioned words like “birthday, football, wedding, church, party. And most recently Halloween.”

“The most consistent thing that we see is social gatherings,” Heinrich said.

At a gathering of 10 people, there is a 32% chance of being exposed to someone with COVID-19, Heinrich said. In a crowd of 50, the chance goes up to 85%.

And Heinrich noted the chance of exposure is even greater outside Dane County.

