Local groups offer free, accessible COVID-19 testing at 6 Dane County locations

As confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise sharply, Public Health Madison and Dane County and Madison365, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, are offering free COVID-19 testing at six underserved locations in Dane County over the next three weeks.
The “Get Tested Today” campaign hopes to make testing more accessible to people of color and address longstanding racial inequities in health care, highlighted by the disproportionate number of minorities sickened by the virus.
“Our goal is to get 5,000 people of color tested in the community at these various locations, and all are welcomed,” Michael Johnson, Boys & Girls Club president and CEO, said in a statement.
Black people make up 6% of Wisconsin’s population but account for 17% of all COVID-19 cases in the state and 24% of deaths. Similarly, in Dane County, where Black people make up 5.5% of the population, they account for 12.3% of COVID-19 cases.
Many people of color distrust the health care system due to a long history of unequal treatment and disparities in health outcomes, Johnson said. By bringing testing sites to the neighborhoods, organizers hope to encourage more people to get tested, he said.
“We wanted it to be in the neighborhood because a lot of families may not necessarily be comfortable going to the Alliant Energy Center,” where the county has been running free drive-thru tests since May, Johnson said.
Last week, Public Health joined a similar initiative with the Mellowhood Foundation, which works with youth and families in the Meadowood neighborhood on Madison’s Southwest Side.
“The systems are not set up to protect Black and brown folks, so you’ve got to be in charge of protecting yourself, and that’s not the way it should be but that’s the reality of it,” said Tutankhamun “Coach” Assad, the Mellowhood Foundation’s founder.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.