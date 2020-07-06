Local groups offer free, accessible COVID-19 testing at 6 Dane County locations

Many people of color distrust the health care system due to a long history of unequal treatment and disparities in health outcomes, Johnson said. By bringing testing sites to the neighborhoods, organizers hope to encourage more people to get tested, he said.

“We wanted it to be in the neighborhood because a lot of families may not necessarily be comfortable going to the Alliant Energy Center,” where the county has been running free drive-thru tests since May, Johnson said.

Last week, Public Health joined a similar initiative with the Mellowhood Foundation, which works with youth and families in the Meadowood neighborhood on Madison’s Southwest Side.

“The systems are not set up to protect Black and brown folks, so you’ve got to be in charge of protecting yourself, and that’s not the way it should be but that’s the reality of it,” said Tutankhamun “Coach” Assad, the Mellowhood Foundation’s founder.

Where to go Allied Family Center, 4619 Jenewein Road, Fitchburg: 1-7 p.m. Tuesday Lighthouse Church, 6402 Schroeder Road, Madison: 1-7 p.m. Thursday Northport CLC, 1740 Northport Drive, Madison: 1-7 p.m. July 14 The Hmong Institute, 4402 Femrite Drive, Madison: 1-7 p.m. July 16 Taft Street Club, 2001 Taft St., Madison: 1-7 p.m. July 21 The McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club, 232 Windsor St., Sun Prairie: noon-6 p.m. July 23

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.