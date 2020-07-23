Local coalition of volunteers works to meet high demand for face masks

“I shared 20 of the 100 masks I received with our physicians at St. Mary’s, they are very appreciative to the Dane County Mask Makers,” Hustad wrote. “They requested more for their housekeepers who do not even get issued masks, so I gave them 20 more from our nurses pile. Thank you all for your efforts!”

At the time, those organizations had nowhere else to go, Syverson said.

“Everyone thought that this would just be short term — (filling) the gap until the government could step in or until private businesses would step in. And yet, the more the word got out, the more requests we received on our website.”

To Syverson, one of the most fulfilling moments was delivering masks to a family shelter, where the residents couldn’t leave their individual rooms unless they had masks on.

“And nobody had masks,” Syverson said. “I got a glimpse into how much harder this pandemic is if you are a person for whom life is not going really smoothly right now — and something as simple as bringing them all masks made such a difference.”

In the last week, more than 70 childcare providers have requested more than 5,000 masks, as they scramble to ensure children ages 5 and up have masks to comply with the mask mandate.