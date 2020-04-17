Life in the time of COVID-19

The staff at the Wisconsin State Journal realizes this time of public health uncertainty can create a lot of anxiety.
To help ease that stress, we're asking our readers to share their experiences during the pandemic: Tell us how you and your family are coping, surprising acts of kindness from strangers or friends, tips for beating the social-distancing blues or just words of encouragement and we'll share them with readers.
We're also putting together a repository for readers to share videos or audio files of their funny, interesting or useful coping mechanisms. We'll compile all of the messages into a video collage and podcast episode. Stay tuned for more information on this project. Please share your experience during the pandemic below.
