Let cranberries be labeled 'healthy,' Wisconsin Congress members tell FDA

Members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation don't agree on much. But a bipartisan group of senators and representatives from Wisconsin and several other states are finding unanimity in defending the health benefits of cranberries and tart cherries, two important crops in the state.

The fruits, which appear on countless holiday tables at Thanksgiving and Christmas, should meet the government’s definition of “healthy” foods even though sugar is usually added, according to a letter to the FDA from 29 Congress members from Wisconsin and other states that are top producers of the fruits.

A proposed rule by the Food and Drug Administration, which is updating the "healthy" claim for food labeling, says that for fruits to be considered healthy, they can’t have added sugar. That means raisins can be labeled “healthy” but cranberries and tart cherries can’t, as sugar is added to make their sharp taste more palatable.

“Dried cranberries and tart cherries have a similar (if not lower) sugar content than other dried fruits, like raisins,” according to the letter, whose signatories included Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh; Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth; and Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua. “Each has a similar, if not superior, overall nutrient profile when compared to raisins.”

Wisconsin is the nation’s top producer of cranberries, accounting for about 58% of the crop this year, followed by Massachusetts, Oregon and New Jersey, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Michigan produces the most tart cherries, with Utah, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin also yielding sizable crops.

Congress members from Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Utah and Pennsylvania joined the Wisconsin lawmakers in signing the letter, which seeks an exemption for cranberries and tart cherries from the no-sugar rule.

“We encourage the FDA to level the playing field,” the letter said.

The FDA, which established the “healthy” label criteria in 1994, is accepting public comments on its proposed changes through Wednesday. The proposal allows small amounts of added sugar for grains, dairy products and oil-based dressings, but not for fruits and other types of foods.

“There was broad support for limiting certain nutrients, especially added sugars, in foods labeled 'healthy,' and in allowing whole, nutrient-dense foods and foods high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats to meet the definition,” the FDA said.

Most Americans consume more than 10% of their calories from added sugars, the agency said.

Cranberries are believed to have health benefits stemming from polyphenols, micronutrients that act as antioxidants, which can protect cells from damage. Some studies suggest cranberries might help the gut, blood vessels, teeth and gums.

A key claim — that cranberry products prevent urinary tract infections, especially in women with recurrent problems — is not clear.

A 2020 review by the London-based Cochrane Collaboration, revered by doctors for its systematic reviews of medical research, found “there is no good quality evidence to suggest (cranberry juice) is effective” in treating urinary-tract infections.

An earlier Cochrane review, in 2012, assessed 24 studies and found negative results from some studies washed out positive findings from others.

“Although some small studies demonstrated a small benefit for women with recurrent (urinary tract infections), there were no statistically significant differences when the results of a much larger study were included,” the Cochrane reviewers wrote.

In 2020, in a review of health claims by Ocean Spray, the FDA said “there is limited and inconsistent credible scientific evidence to support a qualified health claim” that cranberry juice, supplements and powder reduce the risk of recurrent urinary tract infections in healthy women. The statement doesn't apply to dried cranberries.

One reason for the scientific uncertainty: Foods, especially cranberries, are harder to study than drugs because the products people consume vary widely. Various kinds of cranberry juices, dried berries and supplements contain different levels of the compounds thought to promote health.