Less work doesn't mean less-important work for medical transport driver amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Editor’s note: This is part of a continuing series on those whose jobs have been deemed “essential” during the coronavirus outbreak — and for whom working “safer at home” is not an option. Suggestions for future profiles can be sent to wsjcity@madison.com.

Abraham Kallenbach’s job was essential long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. As a driver for Capitol Express Transportation, he brings people to the health care services they would not be able to get to on their own.

The threat of catching COVID-19 adds a new wrinkle to his often overlooked and modestly compensated occupation, but Kallenbach, 44, said he’s less worried about himself than for others.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“Since it can be transmitted days, even weeks (later) without knowing you even have it, I’ve been concerned for others, for my family,” said Kallenbach, who lives in Poynette with his sister and her son and sees his eight children on the weekends.

Kallenbach’s job consists largely of taking the elderly or people with serious medical conditions to appointments, such as for dialysis, or from hospitals where they’ve undergone treatment or surgery to nursing homes or rehabilitation centers. Pre-pandemic, he would sometimes take people to senior day care.