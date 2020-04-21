Less work doesn't mean less-important work for medical transport driver amid COVID-19 pandemic

Editor’s note: This is part of a continuing series on those whose jobs have been deemed “essential” during the coronavirus outbreak — and for whom working “safer at home” is not an option. Suggestions for future profiles can be sent to wsjcity@madison.com.
Abraham Kallenbach’s job was essential long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. As a driver for Capitol Express Transportation, he brings people to the health care services they would not be able to get to on their own.
The threat of catching COVID-19 adds a new wrinkle to his often overlooked and modestly compensated occupation, but Kallenbach, 44, said he’s less worried about himself than for others.
“Since it can be transmitted days, even weeks (later) without knowing you even have it, I’ve been concerned for others, for my family,” said Kallenbach, who lives in Poynette with his sister and her son and sees his eight children on the weekends.
Kallenbach’s job consists largely of taking the elderly or people with serious medical conditions to appointments, such as for dialysis, or from hospitals where they’ve undergone treatment or surgery to nursing homes or rehabilitation centers. Pre-pandemic, he would sometimes take people to senior day care.
He said he would remain “safer at home” if he could afford it, but he also knows that people rely on him for access to services that aren’t always delivered on an emergency basis but are lifesaving nonetheless.
Kallenbach’s been doing the usual things other essential workers have been doing to reduce their chances of catching or transmitting the virus. He’s hand sanitizing, he’s limiting contact, he’s regularly cleaning his work area. Since the outbreak began, just about every discharged patient is wearing a mask.
But many of his passengers require door-to-door help and help getting into his wheelchair-accommodating van. And the interior of most passenger vehicles don’t always provide 6 feet of social distance.
“There’s almost no way of getting rid of all close contact,” he said, and “there’s no way around” having to touch people.
Because hospitals and clinics have canceled or postponed all but the most serious of non-COVID-related appointments, business has dropped off significantly for Capitol Express, Kallenbach said, but his remaining passengers — despite generally being at higher risk for catching the virus — haven’t appeared all that fazed by the pandemic.
“They don’t really seem to be that bothered by it,” he said. “They seem far more calm than what is out there.”
He doesn’t have an answer for why that is, but speculates they might just be a more accepting lot.
Kallenbach said the outbreak hasn’t changed the way he feels about his job, and his Christian faith has been a comfort, providing him with some assurance that this too shall pass.
“The whole job in and of itself is very rewarding,” he said. “It involves people’s health directly. It’s needed, and I wish there were more to do.”
