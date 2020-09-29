 Skip to main content
Less than 2% of Wisconsin residents had COVID-19 antibodies in July, study says
Less than 2% of Wisconsin residents had COVID-19 antibodies in July, study says

Antibody testing (copy)

A health worker draws blood for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Less than 2% of Wisconsin residents had antibodies to the COVID-19 coronavirus in July, according to early results from a statewide survey.

The study, involving the state Department of Health Services and UW-Madison's Survey of the Health of Wisconsin, or SHOW, tested 1,056 survey participants. Some 1.6% were positive for antibodies to the coronavirus, indicating they have been infected in the past.

Antibody positivity rates ranged from approximately 2.6% in the southeast to 0.3% in the western part of the state.

The antibody testing was done before Wisconsin saw a surge in COVID-19 cases this month, with the daily average of confirmed new cases more than tripling from 674 on Sept. 3 to 2,155 on Monday.

In a separate effort, 2.6% of people tested at four Madison-area health systems from mid-June to mid-July had antibodies to the coronavirus, up from 2.4% of those tested for antibodies in May through mid-June.

Unlike nasal swab tests that diagnose active infection of COVID-19, antibody tests are blood tests that look for immune system proteins that fight infection and linger afterward, potentially protecting people from reinfection.

The statewide survey is designed to test a statewide, representative sample of people three times in 2020 to 2021 for COVID-19 antibodies, according to Kristen Malecki, SHOW director.

The first wave of testing was completed in mid-August. The SHOW and DHS teams are preparing for the second wave starting in October, and a third wave over the winter. 

“These preliminary study results provide better insight to exposures that may have occurred in the months prior to June and July,” Malecki said in a statement.

