Less than 2% of Wisconsin residents had COVID-19 antibodies in July, study says

Less than 2% of Wisconsin residents had antibodies to the COVID-19 coronavirus in July, according to early results from a statewide survey.

The study, involving the state Department of Health Services and UW-Madison's Survey of the Health of Wisconsin, or SHOW, tested 1,056 survey participants. Some 1.6% were positive for antibodies to the coronavirus, indicating they have been infected in the past.

Antibody positivity rates ranged from approximately 2.6% in the southeast to 0.3% in the western part of the state.

The antibody testing was done before Wisconsin saw a surge in COVID-19 cases this month, with the daily average of confirmed new cases more than tripling from 674 on Sept. 3 to 2,155 on Monday.

In a separate effort, 2.6% of people tested at four Madison-area health systems from mid-June to mid-July had antibodies to the coronavirus, up from 2.4% of those tested for antibodies in May through mid-June.