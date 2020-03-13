Latest local COVID-19 coronavirus case is at Sun Prairie after-school program, authorities say

The latest local COVID-19 coronavirus case is at a Sun Prairie after-school program, Public Health Madison and Dane County confirmed Friday morning.
NBC15 first reported that a staffer at the Kumon after-school program at 956 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie tested positive and the location has closed.
Kumon spokeswoman Leah Coyle told NBC15 the staff member alerted ownership Wednesday that they might have been exposed, but weren't showing any symptoms, and went and got tested. The next morning the test came back positive and the location was closed,
Sarah Mattes, PHMDC spokeswoman, confirmed to the State Journal that the report was true and said the department “is actively working on reaching out to everyone we believe has been exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).”
Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday declared a public health emergency in response to the growing number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, hours before two more cases of the respiratory disease were reported in Dane County.
With a total of seven positive cases in the state over the last week and one last month as of Thursday (not counting the Sun Prairie case), state and local officials have expressed a growing urgency for residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, which has now been declared a pandemic nationally.