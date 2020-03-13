Latest local COVID-19 coronavirus case is at Sun Prairie after-school program, authorities say

The latest local COVID-19 coronavirus case is at a Sun Prairie after-school program, Public Health Madison and Dane County confirmed Friday morning.

NBC15 first reported that a staffer at the Kumon after-school program at 956 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie tested positive and the location has closed.

Kumon spokeswoman Leah Coyle told NBC15 the staff member alerted ownership Wednesday that they might have been exposed, but weren't showing any symptoms, and went and got tested. The next morning the test came back positive and the location was closed,

Sarah Mattes, PHMDC spokeswoman, confirmed to the State Journal that the report was true and said the department “is actively working on reaching out to everyone we believe has been exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).”