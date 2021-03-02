Kroger joins Walgreens in offering COVID-19 shots at some Wisconsin stores

Some Kroger pharmacies in Wisconsin, which include Metro Market and Pick-n-Save locations, will start to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week, joining Walgreens pharmacies in providing shots to people who are eligible, officials said Tuesday.
Kroger, which has 67 stores in Wisconsin, will get 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine in the state through a federal pharmacy program for the first week, according to the state Department of Health Services. That's on top of 1,552 doses those stores are getting from the state.
Anyone currently eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin can check Kroger’s website or call (866) 211-5320 to schedule an appointment. Some 178 Walgreens stores in the state are providing shots; registration is available online or at 1-800-925-4733.
Statewide, most immunizations are available through health care providers, local health departments, pharmacies and state-run community clinics, with the state recently making a list and map available online. The state is also developing a registry for injections.
In Wisconsin, teachers and child care workers on Monday joined other groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, including frontline health care workers, nursing home and assisted-living residents, police officers, firefighters, correctional workers and residents 65 and older.
Also eligible starting Monday, but prioritized after teachers and child care workers, are: people in Medicaid long-term care programs, including those with disabilities; workers in public transit, all parts of the food industry and some other sectors; other essential health care workers; and residents in congregate living settings, including group homes, prisons and jails.