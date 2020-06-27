Know Your Madisonian: UW-Madison health director leads COVID-19 response behind the scenes

“A pandemic is a whole new animal, but it’s not unfamiliar to us,” he said.

Tell me about the early months of pandemic preparation before everything changed mid-March. Were you concerned right off the bat?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

That feels like a lifetime ago, actually. I was tracking it and watching what was happening on the news and starting to think in my mind about what that might mean or what implications that might have for our campus community. I’ve been in this work for quite a long time and so we’ve watched those kinds of events develop. Some of them come much more quickly, much more seriously. In the early stages here, there was just really a lack of information about what it meant and how it was behaving.

The general public really realized the gravity of COVID-19 in mid-March. But as someone who follows this much more closely, when did that shift happen for you?

Probably mid- to late February it became apparent this was something. It might have even been sooner than that. We started recognizing this was something that may reach our shores and in our country and that it’s going to impact our community.

But were you at that point thinking campus would need to be moved online at that point?