Know Your Madisonian: Retiree chalks up 3,300 donated face masks and counting

The mother-in-law of one of Warren Jones’ sons, who coordinates volunteers for St. Mary’s Hospital, first asked if Warren Jones would be able to make procedural masks and gowns out of surgical drape material due to a shortage of personal protective equipment.

That turned into cloth masks for the hospital to give to visitors who didn’t have facial coverings and more masks to be donated to other groups.

Warren Jones, who leaves home once a week just for groceries, said she’ll keep sewing and donating as long as there is a need.

“I miss being able to go out and wearing a mask is a pain in the neck — I’ll be the first to admit that — but I do it for other people,” she said.

What got you into sewing?

I’ve been sewing since I was 10 years old. My mother was a seamstress and took in alterations when I was younger. My aunt was my home-ec teacher in both junior high and high school. My grandmother taught home economics in Michigan. I kind of come by sewing genetically, although my sister didn’t get any of the genes. I have had a very strong interest in it, I’ve made my own clothes for years. I made my own wedding dress.

If you’re donating the masks, how do you pay for them?