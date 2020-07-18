Know Your Madisonian: Infectious disease epidemiologist examines public health 'conspiracies'

An infectious disease epidemiologist who teaches a course called “Conspiracies in Public Health,” Ajay Sethi has paid close attention to misinformation related to COVID-19.
Sethi, 48, of Madison, is an associate professor of population sciences at UW-Madison. As a graduate student working in a federal HIV vaccine lab, he realized the importance of epidemiology — the study of diseases and how they are spread — and shifted to that field.
Away from work, Sethi likes to cook curry dishes and chaat, or what he calls “Indian nachos.” He enjoys going on walks with his 12-year-old Chinook dog, Bentley.
When and why did you start teaching “Conspiracies in Public Health?”
I conceived of the course in January 2016 after the Disneyland outbreaks of measles. I came across case studies and surveys that found physicians were avoiding talking about immunization to some parents because they thought they were vaccine hesitant. Around that time, there was also a lot of discussion about mistrust towards climate change.
The goal is to teach students that we’re all capable of conspiracy thinking ... and to teach skills on how to have conversations with people whose views are different. Conspiracies include water fluoridation (industry allegedly dumped chemicals in the water supply) and HIV and AIDS (the government allegedly created the virus and spread it as a form of genocide). With HIV, some of what persists in the African American community comes from Russian KGB disinformation campaigns.
We hear these theories about the U.S. Army bringing (the new coronavirus) to China or the virus escaped a Chinese lab — false, but carefully placed stories by people who are looking to create that false narrative.
What have been the most troubling conspiracies regarding COVID-19?
I’m most troubled by accounts by public health workers and hospital staff around the country who have been asked to manipulate or underreport data on COVID cases. Florida is an example, around the time they were looking to reopen their economy, and also Georgia, where nurses were asked to underreport hospitalization data. If those accounts are true, those are actual conspiracies.
The (alleged) 5G and COVID link (that new 5G cell towers help spread the coronavirus) doesn’t sound plausible, but there were people against the rollout of 5G before COVID. They create this link and it’s pretty outlandish, but 5G towers in the United Kingdom were destroyed as a result.
Is misinformation inevitable in our highly politicized, two-party society?
Misinformation existed long before our society became so divided. It’s our psychology that makes the adoption and spread of misinformation inevitable. Because we’re in this time of fear and uncertainty, it’s normal to feel this sense of losing control. That’s what causes us to seek out and spread misinformation and to seek these alternative realities.
I see our divided society as a product of human beings being drawn to tribalism and a desire to be part of a group or team. During a pandemic, when we’re operating in a more socially distant world, we’re in greater need for that sense of belonging.
How much does social media contribute to the misinformation? Does it help in any way?
A lot of information on social media is very valuable. The misinformation is unfortunate. I’m more bothered by social bots and trolls. Sometimes they’re originating from foreign countries. Around the time of the 2016 election, Russian bots and trolls penetrated our social media to create discord around vaccination — never really taking a side but arguing both sides. To the casual observer, they think this is a debate that’s worth having.
Why has advice on public wearing of face masks shifted so much?
The advice has shifted because the science has shifted. This epidemic is only five months old, so we have to expect science to shift. Earlier in the epidemic, we had a shortage of protective equipment (including medical masks) for health care workers. We don’t seem to have those shortages now, but there’s worry again because of the surge in cases.
Some people don’t want to use a mask at all or they’re troubled by using a cloth mask, thinking that if they’re going to use a mask they should use something they perceive to be more effective. There’s no doubt medical grade masks are more effective than most cloth masks. But some cloth masks are actually quite good. Any mask is better than no mask.
Cases are increasing amid more testing, and deaths are up a bit but much lower than April. What should we make of that?
There’s a semi-false narrative that more testing leads to more cases. That’s true, they do track with one another. But we should recognize that first we saw a decrease in the number of cases during the time when testing was increasing. The current increase in cases is not solely due to increased testing. It’s also because of increased community spread. The rate of community spread in recent weeks is really worrisome. It’s resulting in increases in hospitalizations in some of the most affected states. An increase in deaths has started to follow that.
What is your biggest concern about the pandemic right now?
I’m most concerned by the number of elected officials at all levels, and people in general who are in positions of authority, who don’t include science or scientists in the decision-making process.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.