Know Your Madisonian: Infectious disease epidemiologist examines public health 'conspiracies'

I see our divided society as a product of human beings being drawn to tribalism and a desire to be part of a group or team. During a pandemic, when we’re operating in a more socially distant world, we’re in greater need for that sense of belonging.

How much does social media contribute to the misinformation? Does it help in any way?

A lot of information on social media is very valuable. The misinformation is unfortunate. I’m more bothered by social bots and trolls. Sometimes they’re originating from foreign countries. Around the time of the 2016 election, Russian bots and trolls penetrated our social media to create discord around vaccination — never really taking a side but arguing both sides. To the casual observer, they think this is a debate that’s worth having.

Why has advice on public wearing of face masks shifted so much?

The advice has shifted because the science has shifted. This epidemic is only five months old, so we have to expect science to shift. Earlier in the epidemic, we had a shortage of protective equipment (including medical masks) for health care workers. We don’t seem to have those shortages now, but there’s worry again because of the surge in cases.