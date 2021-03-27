Know Your Madisonian: Doula agency founder supports births in underserved communities

With my first birth, in the hospital, a lactation support person said my breasts were too big to breastfeed. It’s things like that that make young moms, particularly Black and brown moms, doubt their ability. After a midwife from the birth center came to my home and supported me, I successfully breastfed my son for two years. It’s things like that that make all of the difference in birth outcomes.

How and why did you start Harambee Village Doulas?

We wanted to bring back the model of (the South Madison Health and Family Center-Harambee). The center had a huge impact on family outcomes. We also wanted to create a hub for doulas like ourselves who were struggling. We have to build the community capacity, and we also have to work on the policy and system and environmental changes, like our Medicaid policy work.

How much does it cost to hire a doula?

It can range from $500 to $3,500. Practices have different packages of services, and doulas have different levels of experience. A basic package usually consists of two or three pre visits. The doula is on call for their birth and they stay with them throughout their birth. Then there’s two or three postpartum visits. At the village, we are working to eliminate that financial barrier because oftentimes doula services are unaffordable.