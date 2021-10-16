Kiko and her handler help sick children stay calm in face of medical procedures

Kiko is American Family Children’s Hospital’s first full-time facility dog. She works with her handler, Brianna Hampton, a child life specialist at the hospital, to help patients stay calm before, during or after blood draws and other procedures.
A second dog is expected to join the hospital’s Canine Health and Medical Pals program, or CHAMPs, next spring. The program is different from UW Health’s Pet Pals, in which dogs of volunteers provide comfort during patient visits in a group setting.
Kiko and Hampton, 29, who went to McFarland schools and graduated from Edgewood College, live in Deerfield. For the interview, Hampton answered questions for Kiko and for herself.
Kiko, what kind of a dog are you?
I am a 2-year-old golden retriever, mostly, with one-eighth doodle (poodle). I’m petite, but I’ve still got that pretty color. I grew up in Georgia but recently came to Wisconsin to work and live.
Brianna, what does a child life specialist do?
We wear many hats within the hospital. We help kids and families cope with the hospital experience. In my role, we help prepare and educate children for procedures and help distract them during the procedure, to help alleviate anxiety, pain, fears and misconceptions.
Kiko, how are you helping children in the hospital?
I’ve only been seeing patients for about two weeks. So far, my role is to do visits and not only snuggle with and comfort patients but also to help educate them for their upcoming procedure. I can put my paws next to a patient on their bed or jump all the way up in their bed and snuggle with them. I like to take up all the space and lay right on top of people.
I’m OK snuggling for about 10 minutes and then I need to cool down and take up space on the ground. I’m with patients before or during procedures. Afterward, sometimes they’re upset, so I help them regroup and come back down to their calm baseline.
Brianna, how do the children respond to Kiko?
It’s been a little of what I expected and a little of not what I expected. It seems that the younger the child, the less familiar they are with dogs and therefore less interested. As they get older, they probably have a dog of their own or they’ve been around a lot more dogs, so they’re excited to see her.
Brianna, how and where did you and Kiko train for this role?
Kiko has been training since essentially 2 weeks old. She was bred, born and raised at a facility called Canine Assistants in Georgia. They did all of the ground work for us. Their training is bond-based, so it’s all about the bond between the dog and its handler. She doesn’t know any commands. She doesn’t know stay, lie down, anything like that. It’s all about the love and trust that we have between the two of us. That gives her the encouragement and empowerment to make the service dog decisions that she does.
For my training, we had a lot of meetings ahead of time. Then we did a four-day training camp in Georgia to not only meet and greet Kiko but also to learn about her skills and how to maintain them.
Brianna, what do you and Kiko like to do when you’re not at work?
She is your average dog outside of work. She’s calm, cool and collected at the hospital, but once we get home and her vest is off, she is ready to chase a ball, she is ready to roll around, be silly and run amok in the backyard. We’ve done lots of walks.
I like to be active, to work out. I like to see friends and family. I like to be outside.
Kiko, what is your favorite snack?
I love peanut butter, but we try to limit that in the hospital (because of allergies). I have a lot of Garden Veggie Straws (it’s like a little cracker stick) and a lot of Goldfish crackers.
Kiko, what do you think about another facility dog coming to the hospital next spring? Are you going to be jealous?
I don’t think so. So far, I’ve done really well meeting other dogs, not only in the neighborhood but in passing on my way to work. I love playing with other dogs. I look forward to meeting whoever my co-worker might be.