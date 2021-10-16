Kiko and her handler help sick children stay calm in face of medical procedures

Kiko, how are you helping children in the hospital?

I’ve only been seeing patients for about two weeks. So far, my role is to do visits and not only snuggle with and comfort patients but also to help educate them for their upcoming procedure. I can put my paws next to a patient on their bed or jump all the way up in their bed and snuggle with them. I like to take up all the space and lay right on top of people.

I’m OK snuggling for about 10 minutes and then I need to cool down and take up space on the ground. I’m with patients before or during procedures. Afterward, sometimes they’re upset, so I help them regroup and come back down to their calm baseline.

Brianna, how do the children respond to Kiko?

It’s been a little of what I expected and a little of not what I expected. It seems that the younger the child, the less familiar they are with dogs and therefore less interested. As they get older, they probably have a dog of their own or they’ve been around a lot more dogs, so they’re excited to see her.

Brianna, how and where did you and Kiko train for this role?