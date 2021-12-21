Key materials for genome sequencing made at Illumina in Madison

In a building that opened in 2019 on Genomic Drive, workers make about 40 different enzymes. They induce E.coli cells to produce the desired proteins and purify the mixtures by passing them through centrifuges, filters and columns.

In the fermentation room, equipped with a 1,000-liter tank, a caramel-colored liquid containing glucose and other ingredients feeds the E.coli cells. “The more cells you have that are expressing enzyme, the more enzyme you have when you go to break the cells open and purify them,” said Carolyn Pettersson, associate director for manufacturing operations.

Genome sequencing conducted through efforts such as Project Baby Bear in California and BabySeq in Boston has used Illumina sequencers, said Julia Ortega, the company’s director of scientific research. The DNA sequencing lab at UW-Madison’s Biotechnology Center also has Illumina machines.

A study led by Illumina involved 354 infants with suspected genetic conditions at five neonatal intensive care units in five states. Half of the patients had whole genome sequencing within 15 days of admission and the other half got it within 60 days.