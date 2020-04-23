Kelly Spatola checks out the toilet paper, pinto beans, friendly conversation

Editor’s note: This is part of a continuing series on those whose jobs have been deemed “essential” during the coronavirus outbreak and for whom working “safer at home” is not an option. Suggestions for future profiles can be sent to wsjcity@madison.com.
As a grocery store floor manager, Kelly Spatola was used to being a Jane of all trades — checker, scheduler, shelf stocker, phone answerer.
Her various roles were deemed essential in the early days of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak as people flocked to stores to empty their shelves of anything they didn’t think they could live without during some indeterminate period of home sequestration.
What she’s found since is not only do people really want her to keep Pick ‘n Save’s shelves stocked with toilet paper and, interestingly, pinto beans, they also want a little attention.
Spatola, 29, of Middleton, has worked for the Roundy’s supermarket chain for the last seven years and is on her second stint at the Pick ‘n Save at 261 Junction Road on Madison’s Far West Side.
The first couple of weeks of the outbreak saw a “massive customer increase,” she said. “I would say the best thing to describe it is Black Friday times five.”
The store “of course” ran short of some products both predictable and esoteric, including spaghetti and a particular brand of pinto bean, she said.
“I can only probably count on my one hand of how many I’ve sold that product in a month and yet now we’re out of it,” she said of the beans.
With “safer at home” and social distancing becoming near monthlong realities, she noticed something else, too.
“I think people are chattier,” she said. “When I get a phone call and it’s usually something very small, they talk slightly longer than they normally they would.”
It makes sense. Amid skyrocketing unemployment, people who can’t work from home — but still lucky enough to have jobs — at least get to see and talk to their co-workers in the flesh. For most everyone else, about the only non-immediate-family interaction they’re supposed to be getting is via video feed.
A trip to the grocery store can become more of an opportunity for human interaction than for restocking the bathroom closet with two-ply.
“Think about these people that are at home,” Spatola said. “They’re not used to having three kids at home, all having to home school in different grades and then you have to come to the grocery store. So I spend a little bit more time talking to people, I think.”
To cut down on the chance that she’s bringing anything more than good vibes home with her, Spatola, who has two young children, changes clothes when she gets off work; washes her hands up to the elbows “like a surgeon”; disinfects her wallet, cellphone, glasses and even her face; and steam-sanitizes her apron twice a week.
“I won’t even talk to my children ... until I’ve done all that,” she said.
During an outbreak of a hard-to-track virus with no vaccine, the risk and the extra precautions are worth it, she said. She likes her job and already thought making sure people get to eat was pretty important.
Customers have been especially gracious over the last few weeks, and that helps, she said, and they’ve been pretty good about practicing their social distancing.
“Thank you to everyone that has been following what we should be doing,” she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.