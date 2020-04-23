Kelly Spatola checks out the toilet paper, pinto beans, friendly conversation

“I can only probably count on my one hand of how many I’ve sold that product in a month and yet now we’re out of it,” she said of the beans.

With “safer at home” and social distancing becoming near monthlong realities, she noticed something else, too.

“I think people are chattier,” she said. “When I get a phone call and it’s usually something very small, they talk slightly longer than they normally they would.”

It makes sense. Amid skyrocketing unemployment, people who can’t work from home — but still lucky enough to have jobs — at least get to see and talk to their co-workers in the flesh. For most everyone else, about the only non-immediate-family interaction they’re supposed to be getting is via video feed.

A trip to the grocery store can become more of an opportunity for human interaction than for restocking the bathroom closet with two-ply.

“Think about these people that are at home,” Spatola said. “They’re not used to having three kids at home, all having to home school in different grades and then you have to come to the grocery store. So I spend a little bit more time talking to people, I think.”