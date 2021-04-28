Just 0.03% of fully vaccinated in Wisconsin have gotten COVID-19, state says

“We are committed to transparency,” she said Tuesday after providing the data. “Our team is always evaluating data and looking for ways to present important information for Wisconsinites.”

More to do

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 vaccinations continue in the state amid decreasing demand, experts said it could be increasingly difficult to encourage those who haven’t had a shot to roll up their sleeves.

“I think we have our toughest work before us,” Tim Size, executive director of the Rural Wisconsin Healthcare Cooperative, said at an online forum organized by Wisconsin Health News.

Uptake of the vaccine in rural and urban counties had been roughly equal until recent weeks, with the rural rate slipping to 88% of the urban rate, Size said.

In the city of Milwaukee, about 41% of people have received at least one dose, slightly lower than the state average, but the proportion varies among census tracks from 16% to nearly 90%, said Kirsten Johnson, health commissioner. “The key here now is to meet people where they are, make it as easy as possible for them to get the vaccine,” she said.

Talking it out