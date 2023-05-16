Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin didn’t violate state or federal law in refusing to cover speech or occupational therapy for a girl with autism starting at age 10, a federal judge ruled this month in a lawsuit against the Madison-based insurer.

GHC “came to the rational conclusion that the treatments ... were not covered by the policy because they were not evidence-based,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker wrote in a decision issued May 8, dismissing the case brought by the parents of a daughter with autism spectrum disorder.

GHC “prioritizes the well-being of our members above all else, and our care management practices reflect that commitment by using sound medical guidance when making coverage determinations,” said Marty Anderson, the HMO’s chief strategy and business development officer.

Paul Kinne, the family’s attorney, said they are “disappointed at the result, and they are considering their options.”

Tony Hensen and Angela Midthun-Hensen of the town of Vienna, near Waunakee, sued in September 2021, saying GHC refused to cover speech or therapy treatment as required by state and federal law for their daughter, who was then 13 years old. The class-action complaint was filed on behalf of children similarly denied coverage of autism treatment at age 10 or older.

The girl, identified only as K.H., started speech therapy in May 2017 and requested coverage of occupational therapy in October 2018, according to the lawsuit. GHC denied coverage of both in January 2019, saying speech therapy was not evidence-based for children with autism 10 and older and occupational therapy is considered experimental for autism, the suit said.

Midthun-Hensen had GHC insurance through her job with the Verona School District. GHC denied an appeal by the family in April 2019, and an independent review organization denied an external review in September 2019, the suit said.

GHC agreed to start covering some speech therapy for K.H. in September 2021, however, the suit said. The HMO also agreed to cover occupational therapy, for which K.H. was on a waiting list, Paul Kinne, the family’s attorney, told the Wisconsin State Journal when the suit was filed.

The lawsuit sought $18,000 for speech therapy the family paid for and wasn’t covered after K.H. turned 10, Kinne said. She had stopped occupational therapy because the family couldn’t afford it, he said.

The lawsuit also sought compensation for other families in similar situations. Kinne said he didn’t have estimates of how many families were involved or what the total amount might be.

Wisconsin requires insurers to cover certain treatments for autism, including intensive-level, evidence-based behavioral therapies for children ages 2 to 9 and nonintensive-level services with no age limit.

Two federal laws, including a mental health parity act adopted in 2008, also require such coverage, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit alleged GHC applied a more restrictive standard on autism therapy than on chiropractic care for children. But Crocker said the HMO’s decision stemmed from “a difference in the status of the acceptance of those treatments by the medical community at large.”