Journaling through the COVID-19 pandemic to record history

The archives also tell the stories of malaria in 1830 at Fort Crawford in Prairie du Chien and cholera and typhoid in Milwaukee in the 1800s.

The Spanish flu, which came to Wisconsin in fall of 1918, killed more than 8,400 state residents in eight months and infected more than 100,000 at a time when the population was half what it is today.

The society’s collection touches on virtually every aspect of life in the state and the nation, but it also has one of the largest collections in the country of documents, letters and other material from the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. The society sent people from Wisconsin to the South to collect history as it was happening and built relationships and trust with organizations and individuals in the movement, who then sent existing records back to the society.

Civil War roots

But the COVID-19 Journal Project is most like the Civil War journaling effort that began in 1861. That’s when Lyman Draper, who founded the society, walked the grounds of Camp Randall and handed out journals and pencils to assembled Wisconsin troops before they headed into battle.