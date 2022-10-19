Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe of Rio adds beef strips to voluntary recall

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe of Rio has added beef strips purchased on or before Monday to its voluntary recall of 18 products announced last week, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The added recall is of Sweet and Spicy Beef Strips in 1-pound vacuum-sealed packages.

The product is sold by Two Creek Farms of Union Grove, at retail stores and farmers markets, and the packages carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293.

The 18 affected products recalled last week include: potato soup, beef stroganoff, shredded beef, chicken vegetable soup, beef stew, Italian lasagna, BBQ pork, shredded pork, shredded pork with gravy, chicken summer sausage, taco meat, sliced fully cooked gyro meat, chili lime chicken breast, beer can chicken breast, teriyaki chicken breast, Jamaican jerk chicken breast, Door County cherry chicken breast, and bow tie pasta with bacon.

These are Class I recalls, meaning there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death, according to DATCP.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Consumers who have these products can discard them, DATCP said.

Anyone with questions, can contact Chris Johnson of Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe at 920-382-1166.