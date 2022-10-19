Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe of Rio adds beef strips to voluntary recall

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe of Rio has added beef strips purchased on or before Monday to its voluntary recall of 18 products announced last week, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The added recall is of Sweet and Spicy Beef Strips in 1-pound vacuum-sealed packages.
The product is sold by Two Creek Farms of Union Grove, at retail stores and farmers markets, and the packages carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293.
The 18 affected products recalled last week include: potato soup, beef stroganoff, shredded beef, chicken vegetable soup, beef stew, Italian lasagna, BBQ pork, shredded pork, shredded pork with gravy, chicken summer sausage, taco meat, sliced fully cooked gyro meat, chili lime chicken breast, beer can chicken breast, teriyaki chicken breast, Jamaican jerk chicken breast, Door County cherry chicken breast, and bow tie pasta with bacon.
These are Class I recalls, meaning there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death, according to DATCP.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Consumers who have these products can discard them, DATCP said.
Anyone with questions, can contact Chris Johnson of Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe at 920-382-1166.
Photo gallery: UW-Madison's new Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery building
Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery
Jeff Sindelar, an associate professor in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and who has expertise in meat science and processing, gives a tour of the Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery building on the UW-Madison campus.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery
This table is in the Jones Dairy Farms conference room in the Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery building at UW-Madison. Much of the wood for the table came from trees harvested at the Jones farm in Fort Atkinson. Legs for the tables were made from ham molds salvaged from Oscar Mayer.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery
The Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery, a $57.1 million, two-story modern teaching, research and outreach facility to support the meat industry of the State of Wisconsin is now open.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery
Jeff Sindelar shows off UW-Madison's new Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery building, a $50 million teaching, research, and outreach facility to support the state's meat industry.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery
Mitch Monson is manager of the retail shop at the Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery Building, a $57.1 million, two-story modern teaching, research and outreach facility.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery
The new Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery building replaces an existing lab built in three sections in 1930, 1959 and 1969.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2020-11-11-Meatscience10-11132020111958
The Meat and Muscle Biology Building, a $50 million, two-story modern teaching, research, and outreach facility to support the meat industry of the State of Wisconsin is now open. This project replaces the existing Meat and Muscle Biology Building built in three sections in 1930, 1959, and 1969. It also includes a retail store. It was photographed Wednesday, Nov., 11, 2020 . STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery
Whole pigs wait to be processed in the USDA-certified plant that is part of the $57.1 million building.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery
The new Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery building includes a retail shop.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery
The Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery building, a $57.1 million, two-story modern teaching, research, and outreach facility to support the meat industry of the State of Wisconsin is now open. This project replaces the existing Meat and Muscle Biology Building built in three sections in 1930, 1959, and 1969. It also includes a retail store. It was photographed Wednesday, Nov., 11, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery
Sanitation is critical in the new facility at UW-Madison.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery
The new Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery building includes a retail shop.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery
The new Meat and Muscle Biology Building replaces an existing lab built in three sections in 1930, 1959 and 1969.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!