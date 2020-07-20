You are the owner of this article.
Jefferson County to offer free drive through COVID-19 testing
Jefferson County to offer free drive through COVID-19 testing

Jefferson County COVID

Jefferson County will offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing for four days starting on Wednesday.

Testing will take place at Jefferson County Fair Park and will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Those interested in getting tested at the drive-through facility are asked to register online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov prior to their arrival. Registration online ahead of time is not required, however.

Wisconsin residents who are 5 years old or older are eligible. People do not have to have symptoms to receive the free testing.

