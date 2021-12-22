'It's a public health crisis': 2 UW-Milwaukee students die from drug overdoses involving fentanyl

Wisconsin had a record 1,226 opioid overdoses deaths in 2020, 34% higher than any previous year. As of this week, the state reported 911 opioid overdose deaths this year, which is likely a significant undercount as many death certificates don't come in for six months or more, state Department of Health Services spokesperson Elizabeth Goodsitt said.

Prior drug use

Kullmann, who owns Play it Again Sports on Madison’s West Side, said her son vaped, used pills such as the stimulant Adderall and drank while in high school. After being cited for drunken driving and underage drinking, he attended Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

He was a wrestler and wanted to go into the National Guard, pursuits his mother thought had recently kept him away from drugs. On a trip to Washington, D.C., in October, a few weeks before he died, she was with him around the clock. “I had no indication he was doing any drugs,” she said.

David Reddington, Kullmann’s ex-husband and Cade’s father, said he was also unaware of the extent of his son's drug use. “I was ignorant,” said the insurance adjuster, who lives in Waunakee. “Opioid crisis? What’s that? That’s somebody else.”