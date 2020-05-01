'It's a job that needs to be done': Cab driver grateful to be working when many aren't

Editor’s note: This is part of a continuing series on those whose jobs have been deemed “essential” during the coronavirus outbreak and for whom working “safer at home” is not an option. Suggestions for future profiles can be sent to wsjcity@madison.com.
Nick Rutzinski can get between 12 and 16 passengers every eight-hour shift.
Translated for the COVID-19 era, that’s 12 to 16 closer-than-recommended interactions with strangers a day, as well dozens of individual acts of sanitation a week — of “every touchable surface” of the cab before and after every shift, he said, and of his hands after touching a credit card or a suitcase or $20 bill.
Add in proper mask-wearing protocol and concerns — heightened in his line of work — about infecting himself or others, and the 37-year-old driver for Madison’s Green Cab could be forgiven for feeling singled out for especially dangerous duty.
Instead, he feels part of a greater cause.
“We’re in a weird position where everybody kind of has a role in this,” he said. “It doesn’t come down to people that are actually working. People staying at home have just as much of a responsibility to limit the spread.”
Rutzinski said passenger business is a bit slower for his company, which features a fleet of electric Teslas.
Green Cab has been doing what it can to mitigate the effects of “safer at home” by working with the Food Fight restaurant group to deliver meals and with health care providers to deliver medical samples for testing.
But tips are “down a bit,” Rutzinski said — not just because there are fewer passengers, but because people are feeling the damage the coronavirus has wrought on the economy. He knows because he hears their stories.
“At the start of this, there was a woman and her daughter that I had in the cab where she was a server at a restaurant Downtown and they’d just closed down all the restaurants and she was going to Walmart to spend her last paycheck,” he said, “and she didn’t know where the next one was coming from.”
“People just have less money to spend,” he said. “There’s a lot of people out of work.”
He hasn’t seen any added stress put a strain on civility, though, and described a customer base these last few weeks that is willing to be patient when a cab can’t respond right away, and grateful when it does.
More people are also wearing masks and gloves and handling their own grocery bags and luggage — signs that they’re taking the threat of the virus more seriously, he said, which is good, even if it means more people are staying home and out of his cab.
“At first you did have a lot of people who were a bit flippant about it,” he said. “It was something that was happening on the coasts and stuff like that and the lockdown order was extreme ... but I think now people are realizing that they have to take it seriously.”
In some ways, he feels like he’s among the luckier of those employees still having regular contact with the public, because it’s easier to control the inside of a cab than, say, the inside of a bus or an airport.
“We help the health care system out. We help the public out. We help the restaurants out,” he said. “It’s a job that needs to be done and you’ve got to do it and at least I get a paycheck at the end of the day. That’s a lot more than a lot of people can say. I’m grateful for that.”
Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Taking precautions on Election Day
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Rent strike
Carwash
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 3
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Distributing food
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Health press conference
Addressing reporters
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Talking to reporters
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
UW Covid-19
COVID-19 News conference
County press conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
In this Series
The essentialists: For many workers, 'safer at home' isn't an option
-
Group home worker guides troubled adults through COVID-19 pandemic
-
'I would stay here': Rehab center nurse ready to sacrifice for her patients during COVID-19 pandemic
-
Amid pandemic, Derek Bamford keeps the coffee — and other conveniences — flowing
- 7 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.