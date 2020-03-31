'It does work': Mental health providers adjust to virtual care during COVID-19 pandemic

UnityPoint Health spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse said UnityPoint is exploring a variety of options, including telehealth, for all of its providers during the ongoing health crisis.

For now, Anderson is sticking to in-person appointments, with phone check-ins for a limited number of clients. She plans to complete some telehealth trainings to increase her competency in case her clinic goes virtual.

‘It does work’

Peyton said his phone appointments have been going smoothly so far, but there have been a few snags.

The main missing ingredient is body language, Peyton said. Sometimes it’s hard to tell if a client is joking over the phone. Other times patients wonder if he’s actually listening if he pauses to think about something.

So far, he’s had a few clients ask, “Hello? Are you there?” In those situations, he explains that he’s just trying to figure out the best way to answer their question.

Some aspects of Peyton’s practice — such as when he needs equipment to conduct a certain test or wants to show a child how to do something through demonstration — just can’t be replicated online. But for the most part, he has the tools he needs.