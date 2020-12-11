Inside Meriter's COVID-19 unit, strain on hospital workers remains

Unlike patients with the other conditions, many of those with COVID-19 don’t improve.

“We’re throwing everything at them that we know to do,” Andress said. “We’re just not getting the results. They’re just not getting better.”

With many patients on ventilators for a month or longer, which can cause permanent damage to the windpipe, staff have started to perform tracheotomies — creating an opening in the neck to place the ventilator tube instead of going down the throat.

Many of the patients are paralyzed with medication to let the ventilators do all of their breathing and placed on their stomachs so fluid doesn’t pool and the heart doesn’t push on the lungs.

Andress, 30, became a respiratory therapist more than three years ago after getting to know many respiratory therapists while she was hospitalized several times for asthma as a child. Giving back is meaningful, she said, but too many of her COVID-19 patients have died.

“Lots of times you see these patients before they’re (put on ventilators), and you know their personalities,” she said. “Then you watch them slowly, slowly deteriorate. It’s unbelievably sad.”

Kindness in the eyes