Inside Dane County’s COVID-19 contact tracing effort with public health nurse Caitlin Gutierrez

Anecdotally, I think it really depends on the case with how many contacts, we see per case because some people are living with one other person and aren't going to work or going anywhere and so then it's pretty easy. There would be only one contact, but some people still have to go to work, some people live with, you know, six or seven other people in the household, and so that's a little bit more intensive.

What goes through your mind when you read about the protests at the Capitol last week?

Personally, I feel very strongly that people need to be following these orders. They are in place for a reason, and one of the biggest reasons is to protect our healthcare workers who are affected by this as well. I think that there are ways to demonstrate your opinions without putting others at risk. That's kind of my thought on it, but public health, strongly supports our safer-at-home guidelines and those recommendations, like I said, are in place for a very good reason and they're not just randomly put into place.

How has it been for you personally to deal with this at work?