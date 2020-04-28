Inside Dane County’s COVID-19 contact tracing effort with public health nurse Caitlin Gutierrez

Local public health nurse Caitlin Gutierrez spends her days following up with any person who may have been in contact with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Gutierrez, 27, is one of the 36 people conducting contact tracing within Public Health Madison & Dane County to contain the disease. As the agency has invested more resources into contact tracing, Gutierrez was called away from her original position as a home visitor nurse to work on the COVID-19 response team.
“It was never really a question of if we would be pulled to work on the emergency response team, it was more so of when,” Gutierrez.
Gutierrez graduated from Edgewood College’s accelerated nursing program in 2018 and immediately began working for Public Health Madison & Dane County.
“I knew that I had a passion for public health,” Gutierrez said. “ I love its focus on population health, and its focused on underserved populations.”
What is your specific job with Public Health Madison & Dane County?
The job that I was hired for at public health is a nurse home visitor with Nurse Family Partnership. I have been doing that since 2018.
How has your work changed from pre-pandemic to now?
I have been moved to work on the COVID response team. Now I'm doing case follow up and contact tracing. Two of my co-workers who also are home visitors with Nurse Family Partnership have stayed on for Nurse Family Partnership and for prenatal care coordination, so that our clients still have people to go to if they need anything and are still able to do virtual visits with those two.
Was it like flipping a switch or did your work change gradually?
As I was still doing my original role, we were aware that our emergency response was ramping up, and that it was likely going to continue to ramp up. It was never really a question of if we would be pulled to work on the emergency response team, it was more so of when. We were aware of it for a couple of weeks and we kind of kept doing updates because our team was kind of the last to be pulled.
We were aware of it going on, however, we didn't gradually do this work. It kind of switched. One day I was still with Nurse Family Partnership and then the next I was doing training for case follow up and contact tracing for 100% of my time.
What does COVID-19 follow up and contact tracing look like?
For case follow-up in our system, someone who has had a positive test for COVID-19. And we will go ahead and give them a call. Hopefully, we're able to get a hold of them within that first day, and we go through a number of different things with them. Our role with public health is to start going through the risk, including how they might have gotten it, if they've traveled, if they've been in contact with anyone where they're working, etc. And then also looking at who they've been in contact with up until two days before their symptoms started.
Is it difficult for people to recall the places they’ve been and people they’ve been in contact with? About how many contacts do you identify with one COVID-19 positive person?
We have seen that it has been easier for people to call contacts with stay-at-home in place, because people are generally in contact with less individuals. It's very good because it means less people that have been exposed to COVID-19, and it takes a little bit of the burden off of public health in terms of contact tracing so we can really focus on making sure that individuals who are at higher risk or already have had a positive test for COVID-19 are getting the guidance that they need.
Anecdotally, I think it really depends on the case with how many contacts, we see per case because some people are living with one other person and aren't going to work or going anywhere and so then it's pretty easy. There would be only one contact, but some people still have to go to work, some people live with, you know, six or seven other people in the household, and so that's a little bit more intensive.
What goes through your mind when you read about the protests at the Capitol last week?
Personally, I feel very strongly that people need to be following these orders. They are in place for a reason, and one of the biggest reasons is to protect our healthcare workers who are affected by this as well. I think that there are ways to demonstrate your opinions without putting others at risk. That's kind of my thought on it, but public health, strongly supports our safer-at-home guidelines and those recommendations, like I said, are in place for a very good reason and they're not just randomly put into place.
How has it been for you personally to deal with this at work?
I think I go through the same challenges as everyone else working from home and being separated from a lot of people that I love and care about it. I do feel very privileged to be able to do this kind of work and provide people with a little bit of guidance and things, but it also is hard because I see how it's affecting families. It's sad a lot of the time to see how it's affecting families, especially families who do end up having a positive case in their household or are scared of contracting or spreading this disease.
Is contact tracing the best way to contain the virus?
Our main hope is to identify anyone who has a high- or medium-risk exposure and make sure that they're quarantining, so that they're not further spreading this disease while asymptomatic because we know that people can be contagious and infectious before recognizing symptoms and some people even are asymptomatic so they never have symptoms. Identifying those individuals who have that exposure and making sure that they're staying away from other folks — that can really go a long way in containing the spread of disease, community. It is definitely essential work, and we'll see more of as testing increases in the next couple of weeks, which is why we've added on other individuals to our team.
What else is needed, in your mind, to contain this virus?
I think, overall, we're all waiting for increased testing, serologic (blood-based) testing.
I think once we have that we'll be able to do a lot more in terms of tracing the spread of this virus to our communities. That's still needed and everyone is working very hard on that. I know all of our health systems are as well as our state.
When do you think this will end and what advice do you have as the community continues to deal with this pandemic and efforts to contain it?
With the safer-at-home order put out, we've seen a decrease in, or I guess the flattening of the curve, so it is working. We haven't seen a spike in cases like we would expect without the orders. If we were to lift those orders in the near future, we would have to see a decline in cases, which at this point, we're not necessarily anticipating. I think that the thought is that with more testing available, the more tests that we have, the more we're going to find. I don't expect to see anything lifting anytime soon. However, I don't have a crystal globe. I'm not an epidemiologist.
It is really hard because we're weighing the health of the public against the mental health of all of our community and the economic wellbeing of our community. That can be really really hard, and none of these decisions are made lightly. It is really hard and from a public health standpoint, just knowing that what you're doing is working. Staying at home and protecting yourself and others within our community is working. It can be really hard day-to-day to remember why we're doing this and that it is actually making an impact. Just reminding yourself of that. From a personal standpoint, I think it can be really hard just feeling like a productive member of society, while at home. Giving yourself a little bit of grace in all this.
