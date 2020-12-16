Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people allowed under new Dane County COVID-19 order

Less than two weeks before Christmas and with the number of new daily COVID-19 cases declining and local health providers getting the first shots of vaccine, the Madison and Dane County public health department issued a new order on Tuesday allowing indoor gatherings of up to 10 people.

The order took effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and comes a day after Public Health Madison and Dane County advised that schools could begin safely bringing more students back for in-person classes.

“The number of people being diagnosed with COVID-19 in the recent weeks has fallen significantly, and for that we are thankful, but our burden of illness is still very high and hospitalizations are high,” Public Health director Janel Heinrich said in a statement. “We ask that everyone continue to limit gathering with others for the health and safety of the community.”

Indoor gatherings of unrelated people in homes or other private venues, which were previously banned, will be allowed with up to 10 people, as long as they wear masks and remain socially distanced, according to the new order. Outdoor gatherings, previously limited to 10 people, will be allowed with up to 25 people. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, or the length of two COVID-19 incubation periods.