Indoor face mask mandate to start Monday in Dane County
Indoor face mask mandate to start Monday in Dane County

Masks

Beginning July 13, face masks will be required inside all Dane County businesses. Already rocking the new style at Colectivo Coffee on State Street Tuesday were, from left, Helen Brownstein, McKinley Clemons, Julia Rodman and Eve Alterman.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Face masks will be required indoors except at home in Dane County starting Monday, officials said Tuesday in response to a recent increase in cases of COVID-19 especially among young adults and from large gatherings.

An order from Public Health Madison and Dane County, starting at 8 a.m. Monday, will require everyone age 5 and older to wear a face covering or mask in any enclosed building where other people could be present — except for a person's household or living unit.

The order applies to businesses, health care settings, waiting in line, public transportation and visits to someone else’s home. Some people with conditions that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt, as are certain activities, such as eating at a restaurant. But physical distancing of 6 feet is required for such activities.

“Public health research now shows that face coverings are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19," Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, said in a statement. "Given the current number of COVID-19 infections in our county, we need to all be wearing face coverings every time we leave the house."

The indoor mask mandate comes after the city-county health department on Thursday issued new restrictions similar to those in place earlier, reducing indoor dining at restaurants from 50% of capacity to 25% and limiting the interior of bars to take-out service. Indoor gatherings are now limited to 10 people or fewer and outdoor gatherings to 25 people or fewer, not including employees.

From June 20 to July 3, the county had more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19, or an average of 90 cases a day, well above a reopening goal of four cases per day. As recently as mid-June, the county’s daily average was 17 cases. The county reported 20 new cases Monday and 67 Sunday.

Among the recent cases, 57% were ages 18 to 25 and 43% of those interviewed reported attending a gathering with people outside their household. Some 24% were associated with a cluster: 239 cases from bars and restaurants, 18 from college-aged housing, 20 from other workplaces, eight from gyms, six from congregate facilities and six from day care centers or preschools.

In announcing the mask mandate, Heinrich cautioned against racial discrimination that could come from mask wearing, saying people of color have already experienced such discrimination. "People should assume that everyone wearing a mask is doing it to protect you and themselves," she said. "If someone is not wearing a mask, assume they are genuinely not able to do so."

The requirement comes after a petition seeking a mask mandate was circulated online and a memo from the city-county health department last month explained why officials weren't requiring masks at the time.

If someone can’t wear a mask in a business due to a condition or disability, people should ask that business for reasonable accommodation, like a curbside pickup or delivery option, officials said Tuesday. Children ages 2 through 4 are highly encouraged to wear masks in public, while those 5 and older are required to wear masks.

"If your child is not able to wear a mask, only bring them to places where it is necessary they be so that your child does not get or spread COVID-19 to others," a statement from the city-county health department said.

A variety of face coverings can comply with the order, including bandanas or scarves worn around the nose and mouth, and homemade masks made from sewing or a no-sew method. Medical-grade surgical masks or N95 respirators are not required or necessary, officials said.

Dane County government is working to provide cloth masks to those in need and teaming up with community partners to ensure everyone knows of the importance of wearing a mask, officials said. 

“Masks and distance are really the two most effective means of slowing the spread of COVID-19,” County Executive Joe Parisi said.

“Given the recent rapid increases in cases in our county — that happened even before school and university classes resume this fall — it’s imperative we take this step now to try and slow the march of COVID through our community," Parisi said.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the recent increase in coronavirus cases in the county showed that asymptomatic cases and community spread were on the rise. "If people are sick and don't know it, mandatory masking protects all of us," she said.

Despite the recent jump in COVID-19 cases in Dane County and Wisconsin, hospitalizations have remained considerably lower than the peak levels of early April. Reported deaths have also been relatively low, with no deaths from the coronavirus reported statewide since Friday.

Young adults are less likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19 but can spread the respiratory disease to those who are vulnerable, though it may take a few weeks to see how much that is happening, health officials say.

In addition to wearing a mask, the city-county health department said people should:

• Stay home if you’re sick or feel off. A number of new cases reported going out while symptomatic.

• Stay home if you don’t need to go out. Working from home, virtual gatherings and using curbside or delivery ordering are still the safest and best options to protect yourself and others.

• Stay at least 6 feet from other people. Respiratory droplets are in the air when other people cough, sneeze, talk, and breathe.

• Assume you have come in contact with COVID-19 if you go out. Watch for symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. If you have these symptoms, call your doctor to be tested or visit the community test site.

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

