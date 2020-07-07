Indoor face mask mandate to start Monday in Dane County

Dane County government is working to provide cloth masks to those in need and teaming up with community partners to ensure everyone knows of the importance of wearing a mask, officials said.

“Masks and distance are really the two most effective means of slowing the spread of COVID-19,” County Executive Joe Parisi said.

“Given the recent rapid increases in cases in our county — that happened even before school and university classes resume this fall — it’s imperative we take this step now to try and slow the march of COVID through our community," Parisi said.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the recent increase in coronavirus cases in the county showed that asymptomatic cases and community spread were on the rise. "If people are sick and don't know it, mandatory masking protects all of us," she said.

Despite the recent jump in COVID-19 cases in Dane County and Wisconsin, hospitalizations have remained considerably lower than the peak levels of early April. Reported deaths have also been relatively low, with no deaths from the coronavirus reported statewide since Friday.