Making sacrifices during the Lenten season has taken on new meaning in recent weeks for Christians anxious to observe upcoming Holy Week and Easter celebrations, which for many are the most important faith events of the year.

Meanwhile, faith institutions everywhere are quickly establishing new routines and practices, many of them involving online services and “virtual” gatherings, all prompted by social distancing restrictions and other rules put in place to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Christian church and the Jewish synagogue, the restrictions and disruptions come at one of the most meaningful times on the faith calendar, when traditions and rituals run deep. At Sun Prairie United Methodist Church in Sun Prairie, Holy Week typically includes a gathering on Maundy Thursday for worship, Communion and the draping of the altar in black, the Rev. Jenny Arneson said.

Then on Good Friday the congregation gathers for a “service of darkness” called Tenebrae, which is Latin for darkness, featuring scriptures and readings of the last words of Christ on the cross as candles are extinguished. After the Good Friday service, the Paschal candle, also called the Christ candle, is the last one to be removed from the sanctuary.

On Easter, the Paschal candle is lighted from the “first fire” at the church’s sunrise service and ushered back into the sanctuary as the first light of Easter.

This year, however, all of that has become a video affair.

Due to restrictions on large gatherings to tamp down the spread of COVID-19, worshipers this Easter season are not allowed to come together at the church but will be limited to viewing the services online through the church website.

Local faith community forges ahead into livestream world Madison-area religious centers and their leaders have been following social distancing recommendations since Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12.

“On Ash Wednesday and during Lent, we talk a lot about fasting as one of the spiritual disciplines or practices of Lent,” Arneson said. “We have talked about fasting being more than just abstaining from food or giving up certain foods for a period of time. We talk about fasting from other everyday things that can draw us closer to God.

“Now as the situation with the spread of COVID-19 becomes more restrictive, we are even more aware of the amount of ‘fasting’ or giving up we are being asked to do,” Arneson said. “Most of us had not planned on giving up this much for Lent.”

For now, Sun Prairie United Methodist has closed its building to the public. A small group will record the worship services for online viewing, while following the 6-foot physical distance protocol. Arneson said the church is holding staff meetings, small groups and Sunday school classes through Zoom, Facebook, and other social media. For those without computer access, they keep in touch through phone calls, cards and letters, with many of the children and youth matched up as pen pals with seniors.

A digital Seder

For the Jewish community, Passover begins the evening of April 8 and ends the evening of April 16. Passover Seder at Temple Beth El on Arbor Drive in Madison normally includes a gathering and a full meal, but this year the Seder will be entirely online on April 9. Rabbi Jonathan Biatch is taking social distancing seriously but is also adding a bit of humor to the situation.

“We have a short series of live cooking demonstrations, as Passover cooking is a favorite pastime of ours, which we call ‘Jewish Quarantine Kitchen, Passover Edition’ where we will feature special dishes leading up to Passover,” Biatch said.

For Biatch and other faith leaders, the lack of in-person contact with those in need is among the biggest challenges.

“We clergy are not permitted to visit our ailing congregants in the hospital; this is a reality that was transmitted pretty early to us,” Biatch said. “Further, we would be ill-advised to visit the sick in their homes: they’d likely be immune-compromised, and we might be bringing unwanted germs into their homes at a time when they are most vulnerable. So much of my work with congregants is by phone or online.

“And this is good advice for us all,” Biatch said. “Since we can’t be physically present, let us be emotionally and spiritually present for all who need us.”

Dispensation from Mass

On March 13, Madison Catholic Bishop Donald J. Hying said Catholics in the Madison Diocese have dispensation from attending Mass during the COVID-19 crisis.

Shortly afterward, in an open letter published on the diocese’s website, Hying said the public celebration of Masses in the diocese, including both Sunday and weekday Masses at all parish churches, oratories, and chapels, would be suspended. Churches may be open for private prayer and confession, Hying said.

The Rev. Brian Wilk said St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton is available for private prayers on all the days that it is not celebrating Mass. With seating for 600, there is ample room to spread out to keep within social distancing guidelines, he said.

At Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie, Rev. Tim Hansen pointed out that an Easter celebration delayed does not mean Easter denied, pointing toward a later marking of the holiday when it is safe again to gather together.

“Easter can be celebrated any Sunday, but to be sure, we will certainly want to gather together when this is done to be reminded of a God who breaks boundaries and brings love,” Hansen said.

