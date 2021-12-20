In adults, new treatment for muscle disease can have mixed results

Tyler Engel, 32, a Madison man who has type 2 SMA, has been taking Evrysdi for a year. His strength has remained about the same, but he doesn’t get tired as quickly as he previously did doing activities like wheelchair soccer, he said.

He hopes the drug will allow him to maintain the strength he still has. “It’s life-changing knowing this is the worst-case scenario that I think I’m going to be in,” Engel said.

Foxgrover, who has type 3 SMA, moved to Madison in 1982 after graduating from UW-Whitewater with a business degree. She was born and raised in Appleton.

She walked with difficulty as a young child, on the sides of her feet, quickly growing tired from the exertion, she said. By fifth grade, she started using a wheelchair and attending a school for children with disabilities.

Her oldest brother had what was likely SMA and died in his teens. Their other six siblings don’t have it, in line with the 25% chance that parents who are carriers will pass it on to each of their children.

When Foxgrover moved into her Capitol Centre apartment in Downtown Madison nearly 40 years ago, she was still strong enough to feed herself and transfer herself from her wheelchair to the toilet and the shower.